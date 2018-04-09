Davenport parents express initial concerns over bell changes; timeline to close a school set

The first bell in Davenport Community Schools could ring at 8 a.m. next school year. And some parents say that is problematic.

“Most families in our district are dual income and start time for our work is on average eight o'clock,” said Davenport parent of four Megan Long.

This means she would need to be at work before any of her children started for the day.

Under the prosed bell changes for the 2018-2019 school year, elementary student would start at 8 a.m., high school students at 8:35 and intermediate students at 9:10.

“This puts a lot of responsibly on a ten/eleven year old to make sure that they get to school on time at 9:30, nine in the morning,” Long said.

Parent Catarina Bolton worries about the additional financial stress.

“Not just for myself but for other parents that have to figure in extra costs for daycare now, transportation,” Bolton said.

The mother of a student with a disability is also concerned about the effect a later start-time could have on students learning.

“If you’re starting them later in the day it's going to be detrimental to their education and getting them on track,” Bolton said.

Long and Bolton addressed the Davenport School Board at its regular meeting Monday, April 9 during an open forum.

Board members are not able to address public concerns during an open forum. The time is only meant for the public to bring the board’s attention to issues.

Two weeks prior to this meeting, Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate outlined the proposed bell time changes. At that time, he said the 25-minute shift would cut five buses from the district’s routes and save it around $300,000 each year.

Bolton and Long say they understand the district is in a financial crisis. But they hope the board can find other places to make cuts.

“I encourage you guys to look at possibly administration funding and all the money that's going to our administration versus things that are affecting our students,” Long said.

The bell time shift is part of Vision 2020. The plan will cut $20 million dollars in the district over the next five years.

Also part of that plan is closing a school. Monday night the board approved a timeline to follow if they do move forward with that plan.

Public forums about closing a school and Vision 2020 will be held in May, June and September. If the board closes a school the final decision would come at the end of November.

Davenport School Board also approved its 2018-2019 budget Monday night. You can find the details on that here.

