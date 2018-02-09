Some Davenport parents get early morning Vietnamese lesson

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Students in a number of area districts had the day off or late starts on Friday due to snow including the Davenport Community School District which started two hours late.
But, there was confusion for some parents early Friday when they received a strange message.
District officials say they typically send messages in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, depending on a family's preference. But some wires were crossed Friday morning and everyone who signed up for emergency alerts received the Vietnamese version.