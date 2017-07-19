Davenport pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by truck

A pedestrian is being treated at University of Iowa Hospitals for serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday.

Davenport first responders were dispatched to the 6400 block of Brady Street at approximately 7:05 pm for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the pedestrian was crossing Brady Street when a pickup truck that was traveling north in the western most lane struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Genesis Hospitals, East Campus before later being flown to Iowa City. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Police are not currently releasing the names of the driver or the pedestrian. This incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit of the Davenport Police Department.