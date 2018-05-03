Davenport police actively searching for man after causing life-threatening injuries to child

The Davenport Police Department is actively searching for a man who they say assaulted a 5-year-old child causing life-threatening injuries.

26-year-old Tre Desean Henderson, a black male, is wanted after an incident that occurred on Friday, April 27. Police say he assaulted the child and now police are urgently trying to locate him as they say he is dangerous to children.

He is described as 5'6" and weighs 130-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.

