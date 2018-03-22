Davenport police are on scene after reports of shots fired - UPDATE

UPDATE: Police tell our crews on scene they responded to the shots fired call at 8:47 a.m. Thursday.

Responding officers located a scene at 14th and Farnam. Police say a building was struck, and no injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL: Davenport police are investigating near 14th and Farnam Streets after receiving reports of shots fired.

Davenport police tell TV-6 there are crews on scene to investigate, and that at this time they are not aware of any injuries or damages.

