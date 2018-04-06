Davenport police confirm over 60 shots fired calls this year, over 50 guns have been recovered

To date, the Davenport Police Department has responded to 67 shots fired calls since January 1, 2018. With 23 individuals being arrested in connection with the calls made since the beginning of the year. Stemming from the calls, officers have also recovered 51 firearms.

In statistics released to us from the police department, Davenport Police have responded to more shots fired calls in the month of March this year than they have any month in the last five years.

Police confirm there were 28 shots fired calls during the month of January, 5 during February, 32 in March and so far in April there have been two.

Comparing this year so far to 2013, this year police have already responded to 67 confirmed shots fired calls. The total confirmed calls were totaled at 81 for the entire year of 2013.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.