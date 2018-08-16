Davenport police evacuate Checkers during negotiations with suspect

A person is in custody after a heavy police presence in Davenport Thursday morning.

TV-6 viewers called to say they could see numerous officers surrounding a car near the Dollar General and Checkers on Pine and Kimberly.

Police tell TV-6 they received a tip about a wanted person being in that area. When officers approached, the person inside refused to come out. Responding officers called for backup and had the Checkers evacuated as a precautionary measure. They did this in case guns had to be drawn.

Police say after negotiating with the suspect, they came out and was placed under arrest.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.