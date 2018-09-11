Davenport police investigate break-in at gun store

Police are investigating after someone broke into a gun store early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to respond to a burglary call at Davenport Guns, 3701 Mississippi Ave. around 7:45 a.m. They found signs of a forced entry with a window broken out at the business.

Detectives are still trying to determine if anything was taken. No other burglaries were reported overnight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

