Davenport police investigate shots-fired incident

Police are searching for answers after a shooting incident in the central city Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Around 3:15 p.m., Police were called to 18th and Ripley on a report of shots fired. They found found several bullet casings in middle of the street and a house in the neighborhood was also damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".