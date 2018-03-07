Davenport police investigating after a home was struck by gunfire

Davenport police were on scene Wednesday morning after multiple reports of shots being fired near the intersection of 13th and Gaines.

Along with multiple residents calling in, officers also heard the shots go off just before 3 a.m in the 600 block of West 13th.

Police have confirmed with us that they did locate shell casings at the scene and that a residence was struck by gunfire, no injuries are being reported.

