The Davenport Police Department is investigating after an early morning car chase in the city.

TV-6 viewers were asking about a possible car chase downtown in Davenport after seeing squad cars speeding by them. Police tell TV-6 this is part of an ongoing investigation.

According to police, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.