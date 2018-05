Police are investigating the circumstances after a baby was found unresponsive last week.

On Thursday, May 10, 2018 at approximately 4:22 PM police responded to 3900 W River Drive for an unresponsive infant. Emergency personnel initiated efforts to revive the infant at the scene and on the way to the hospital, but the child died.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are conducting an investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled.