Davenport police investigating two shots fired incidents

The Davenport Police Department is investigating two separate shots fired incidents. One that occurred on Sunday morning, the other happened Monday morning.

On Sunday, at 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Ripley Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a scene and two building that has sustained damage. QC Chamber and the Parking Ramp both were damaged from the shooting. There were no reports of injuries or any other damage.

On Monday, just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 5100 block of Western Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate shell casings in the area. One home in the 5100 block of Western Avenue was damaged by gunfire. There were no reports of injuries or any other damage.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.