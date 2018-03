Officers in Davenport responded to the 1000 block of West 13th Street after receiving reports of shots being fired.

The call came in just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 24. Responding officers located casings and after interviewing witnesses found there were no reports of damages or injuries. One witness told officers the shots appeared to have been fired into the air from a vehicle.

No further information is available at this time.