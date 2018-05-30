Davenport police make arrest in shooting that left one with minor injuries

A Davenport woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday, April 26.

Police say 22-year-old Brittany Randolph willfully assisted in a shooting that left one person with a minor injury.

On Saturday police were called to 14th and Gaines Street in reference to a shots fired incident. Upon arrival, officers located 9-millimeter casings at the scene and continued to search the area. Police found that one person had sustained non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

Detectives from the Tactical Operations Bureau followed-up on the shooting and established information which led to Randolph's arrest.

Investigation shows Randolph allegedly drove her co-defendant around knowing he was in possession of a gun. The co-defendant allegedly shot at the victim while being driven by Randolph. Police say they found the vehicle and located a 9-millimeter casing inside of the car as well.

The gun has not been recovered.

Randolph is being charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession with Intent to Deliver, all four of those are felonies. She is also being charged with Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, a misdemeanor. She is being held on a cash-only bond of $10,000 and a secured bond of $2,000.

Police say they are searching for the co-defendant, who has multiple felonies on his criminal history. Police have not released the name of the man who they're searching for.

No other information is available at this time.