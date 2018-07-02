Davenport police officer assaulted

Davenport police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who assaulted a police officer this afternoon.

Police say they are looking for an older, white male in his 50s with a receding hairline wearing a red T-shirt.

Per Davenport police, the driver tried to leave the scene on foot and the officer yelled for the subject to stop. The suspect did stop and appeared compliant.

Both the officer and the subject went to the ground, with the officer's head striking the pavement.

According to police, when the officer then approached him, he became combative and physically assaulted the officer. The subject was able to get free, flee the scene, and is still at large.

The officer was taken to Genesis but was released.

If you have information, call Davenport police.