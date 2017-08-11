Davenport police officer honored for Respect for the Law

A local police officer is being honored for his service to the community.

The Davenport Noon Optimist Club presented the annual 'Sergeant Kevin Marxen Respect for Law award to police officer Scott Fuller

for his commitment to Davenport.

During a ceremony on Aug. 11, 2017, it was explained that Officer Fuller has been with the department for 15 years and has worked with the nets community policing program for much of that time.

The award is presented as part of a nationwide effort by Optimist International to bring awareness to the work and sacrifice of law enforcement officials.

"It's been a privilege and an honor to work with these officers, the community, the staff, the City of Davenport, where I was born and raised. It's been an honor to be able to return to do that.," said Officer Fuller.

"Scott is a very caring man, and his passion for changing the community through a chosen profession of policing is really what brought him here today. And what has really made his performance successful in our community," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski added.

The award was re-named in honor of Sergeant Kevin Marxen, who died while off-duty in February of 2014.

Sergeant Marxen was the recipient of the Respect for Law award in 1994.