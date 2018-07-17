Davenport police recover two stolen vehicles

Davenport Police recovered two stolen vehicles on Sunday.

On Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 5:05 PM officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Marquette St. in reference to a vehicle robbery.

The victim had been approached by two females who were asking for jumper cables. When the victim went to get the cables out of the trunk of the car she was assaulted by the suspects. The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle, a Mercury Sable, and fled the scene. The Mercury Sable was recovered in the 1700 block of Pershing Ave unattended.

Near the scene of the initial robbery, Davenport officers located another stolen vehicle, a Pontiac Aztec, which had been reported stolen from the Walgreens parking lot located at 1800 Brady St.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are conducting follow up on both incidents.