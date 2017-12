The Davenport Police Department has posted to its Facebook page reminding residents of the city's updated fireworks ordinance.

The ordinance allows fireworks to be used on Sunday, Dec. 31 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

The ordinance sets fines at $250 for the first violation, $400 for the second and $625 for the third and subsequent violations.