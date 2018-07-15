Davenport police respond to Sunday night stabbing, one person hurt

One person was hurt in a stabbing Sunday evening, according to Davenport Police.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Christie Street. Police tell TV6 when they arrived one person was suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Several members of the Davenport Police Department and Crime Scene Unit spent about an hour processing the scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown. It is unclear if there is a suspect or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 for new information as it becomes available.