Davenport police respond to rollover accident on Centennial Bridge

Police say a car rolled over on the Centennial Bridge after hitting a curb Tuesday evening, June 13. The incident happened around 5:23 p.m. on the Illinois-bound, Iowa side of the bridge.

According to police, a 2001 Honda CRV, driven by a adult male, was heading south in the right lane and failed to negotiate the curve in the road and struck the raised curb. This caused the vehicle to roll onto its left side.

The air bags deployed and the driver was wearing a seat belt. Police say the driver only received minor injuries.

The south bound lanes of the bridge were closed for around 40 minutes. Traffic was returned to normal around 6 p.m.

The driver was cited for control of vehicle.