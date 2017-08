At 7:23 tonight, Davenport Police responded to the 4200 block of Greenway Drive in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officials found a shell casing in the street and damage to a house struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.