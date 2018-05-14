Davenport police respond to shots fired incident on Sunday, home and vehicle damaged

The Davenport Police Department is investigating yet another shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 13.

Just after 8 p.m. police responded to 3rd and Sturdevant Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located "several casings" and a home and vehicle were damaged by the gunfire. No injuries and no other damage was reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.