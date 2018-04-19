Davenport police respond to two crashes Wednesday night, one involving a 13-year-old driver

Davenport Police released new details involving two separate crashes on Wednesday night. The first happened near east Locust and LeClaire Streets, involving a 13-year-old driver. Police said she was taken into custody but later released to a guardian. According to affidavits, the driver is charged for not having a driver's license, failure to yield, no insurance and leaving the scene of a crash.

Less than 30 minutes later, police responded to a crash less than a mile away on east Locust Street and Esplanade Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a car had crashed into an apartment building. Neighbor, Daniel Jacobs heard it happen from several houses down.

"All of a sudden I heard this really loud bang and I didn't know if it was a dumpster getting dropped or a transformer blowing," said Jacobs. "We heard the sirens since we live so close to the fire station and we saw them pull up to the apartment and there was a car pretty far into the building itself."

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation. According to police, speed loss of control and other factors are being looked at.