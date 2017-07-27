Davenport police search for suspect in armed robbery

Police are asking for help in finding a man wanted in a recent armed robbery. Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect

who robbed the Gas America on Sat., July 22, 2017.

Police say the man entered the gas station on Brady St. around 9:40 p.m. He showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk was also injured during the robbery and treated at the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man, heavyset, wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information can call Davenport police at 563-326-6125.

