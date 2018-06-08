Davenport police searching for man wanted on sex abuse charges

A man is wanted out of Davenport for two counts of 2nd-degree Sexual Abuse. Police say 41-year-old Francisco Murillo Cardona has a warrant out for the two charges.

Cardona has family in the East Moline area. Bond on this warrant is $50,000 with Nationwide Extradition.

Cardona is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'5" and weighs 150-pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.