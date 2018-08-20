Davenport police still searching for man and woman wanted for murder of 5-year-old child

Police in Davenport are still actively searching for 26-year-old Tre Desean Henderson in the death of a child.

TV-6 first reported this story earlier this year after police said Henderson assaulted a 5-year-old child. The child, Ja'Shawn Bussel died of his injuries on May 1, 10 days after police say he was assaulted.

Now police are saying they are searching not only for Henderson, but also for 24-year-old Jacquline Rambert.

Police say they are both wanted out of Davenport for 1st-degree Murder, Child Endangerment Resulting in Death and Child Endangerment by multiple acts.

Henderson is described as a black man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5'5 and approximately 145-pounds. Rambert is described as a black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5'5 and approximately 110-pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.