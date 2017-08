The Davenport Police Department is inviting the public to attend the event Cops and Cones on Monday.

Cops and Cones is scheduled for August 14 from 6 to 8 pm. Officials say the event is family friendly and is meant to be a meet and greet with Davenport police officers.

The ice cream social will be held at Vander Veer Park at the large fountain on the southern end of the park.