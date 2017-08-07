Davenport pool going to the dogs

The annual Humane Society of Scott County Doggie Dip is scheduled for Friday, August 18th.

Dogs of all ages, shapes, and sizes can enjoy a refreshing swim in the Fejervary Family Aquatic Center pool at 1800 W. 12th Street near the Putnam Museum in Davenport from 6-7:30 p.m. on August 18th. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. that night. Admission is $4 per dog, free for people.

Pet owners are asked to bring current rabies vaccination records.

The pool has a zero-entry walk-in at the shallow end so dogs can enter and exit the water easily. Dogs must be leashed when not in the water.

Cash and item donations from the Humane Society of Scott County Wish List are very much appreciated. Items the shelter is in need of include canned name brand pet food, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, and bleach. A complete list of items needed is available at the Humane Society of Scott County website www.hssc.us.

