Davenport proposes changes to Civil Rights Commission

City Council Chambers were full Wednesday night as the city discussed changes to its Civil Rights Commission.

The city proposed an ordinance that would change the commission’s name and how it operates. Commissioners and the director of the Civil Rights Commission say they were not consulted about the proposed changes.

If the ordinance passed, the Davenport Civil Rights Commission would be renamed the Human and Civil Rights Agency. That agency would have two independent boards. One would be the governing board, made up of three city council members. They would deal with administrative, operational and budgetary oversight.

The second would be a citizen hearing board. That would be made up of seven members appointed by the mayor. They would hear and adjudicate cases.

The governing body would decide if it wants to hire an administrator. If they decide to, the three council members would have full power over that person.

Citizens had many problems with the proposed changes but one of the greatest concerns is the implementation of the governing body. They say this will create a major conflict of interest.

“There's no way you can convince me that any three of you will be in charge of civil rights and it will remain independent,” said Larry Robertson. “It will become a part of the three people that are governing it and that’s not what we want. You want to be able to walk into a place and say here is my issue now what can you help me to get out of this issue.”

Alderman Mike Matson said he was adamantly opposed the changes as the proposed ordinance currently stands. Alderman J.J. Condon says he questioned why the changes were necessary and said that may be where the city failed in their lines of communication.

Other council members admitted they should have been more open about the idea to change the commission before bringing it forward.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission voted in a meeting today, Aug. 1, to retain an attorney to represent their interests if the proposed changes are passed. They say this violates Iowa Code 216.19.

The ordinance will be voted on for the first time next Wednesday, Aug. 8. The city has said the changes would create more administrative oversight within the commission.

