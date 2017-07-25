Davenport readying road closures, no parking, and garages for Bix

Extra pay stations are coming to Davenport's parking garages, but not in time for the Bix. The City is readying for Bix festivities by placing barricades and no parking signs downtown.City staff has also been trying to ease confusion over the City's parking garage payment system.

There used to be a booth and other infrastructure for city staff to collect parking fees at the Rivercenter ramp. It's gone now. That's one step the City has taken to clear up confusion at its parking ramps. TV-6 Investigates saw people slowing at the booth even after the new signs were posted telling drivers to park and then pay.

Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the City is removing all the legacy equipment they can.

"Some of the booths had plumbing and we're trying to figure out how we tackle that, but for the ones that didn't have plumbing it should be really clear to people now that there's not anyone taking money," said Gleason.

Complaint records TV-6 Investigates reviewed in May showed people telling the city they couldn't find the pay stations. In response, public works crews added additional signs, and now the City is installing three more pay stations, one in each parking garage.

Gleason said, "When we heard complaints from people, well I left the ramp at x location and I never saw a pay station so addressing those primary complaints, where people were indicating they were exiting the ramp and hadn't walked by one."

Gleason said complaints about the parking system have fallen as people have grown accustomed to it. But she expects more confusion as out of towners park for the Bix. She said city staff will be at the garages this weekend to help.

"We are going to have extra ambassadors on site especially if they notice plates from out of town, handing out informational cards so they can use the system properly," said Gleason.

Street closures start on Thursday and build up through Saturday. The parking ramps will charge. If you don't pay, expect a $30 ticket on your windshield.

