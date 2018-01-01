Davenport resident seeks answers after finding her car frozen solid

With bitter cold temperatures, there's no sign of snow melting in the Quad Cities any time soon. According to Davenport city officials, hundreds of tickets were issued to drivers parked along snow routes last week. While many roads and driveways are now clear, Amber Martin is still dealing with the aftermath. Martin said it started when her car was parked on the street outside of her home on 9th and Iowa on Wednesday during a water main break nearby. Martin said she woke up to find her car frozen solid.

"There was no way for me when I woke up in the morning to try and thaw it or move it." Martin said. "I couldn't even tell you how many inches of thick ice it has on it."

Martin said she was unable to move her vehicle at that point and decided to wait and see if it would thaw within the next few days. On Thursday, the city of Davenport issued a snow emergency from Friday at noon to Saturday at 8 a.m. A snow emergency requires all vehicles parked a long a snow route to be moved, or else drivers could be fined. Martin's car was parked along a snow route, however she said it was impossible to move it.

"The plow trucks were going by they were splashing water onto my vehicle which I didn't know and no one came and told me about the situation."

Director of Public Works, Nicole Gleason said it's crucial residents move their cars during snow emergencies. Neglecting to do so could result in a damaged car or fine.

"If cars are on the road we cannot plow curb to curb and that makes conditions a little more dangerous."

TV6 reached out to Iowa American Water. The company said it is not aware of a water main break in that area last week. Meantime, Martin said she's weighing her options and wondering if she'll ever be able to drive her car again.

"I am very frustrated and upset and I can't believe that this even happened."

If you'd like to sign up for alerts when a snow emergency in Davenport is declared, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter