Davenport residents want answers from city about the area around a potential Portillo's

In a 5-4 vote, Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission voted to recommend city council approve a rezoning request that could bring a Portillo’s to Davenport.

WCT wants to rezone about 6.5 acres of land across from the new Costco off of 53rd Street in Davenport.

People living near the proposed development are worried about water runoff issues and insufficient roads. They want answers on all of this from the city.

“I think we need accountability from the city to take that money that Portillo’s is absolutely going to bring in in those tax dollars and reinvest this in this neighborhood,” said Adam Brunner who lives nearby.

“Is the city of Davenport willing to fix it if this development is going to go in,” questioned another neighbor, Mary Nelson.

The city says they do not really have plans to improve the area.

“There is nothing in the CIP for addressing the roads or the drainage in that area at this time,” said Erik Longlett with Davenport Public works.

He says the city could potentially work with developers to make improvements there, but they would need to see the developer’s plans first.

“We don't have the design of the development at this time to see what the development is doing stormwater wise or traffic wise,” Longlett said.

WCT’s attorney, Tom Pastrnak, says right now, the plans are not up for debate. He says right now the question is, should the area be rezoned for commercial use.

“We're also coming forward as PDD,” Pastrnak said. “We will be here with the neighbors once again when that property develops every site plan, including Portillo’s is going to require us to come forward to both you and to council, as well as city staff.”

The plan now moves forward to consideration by Davenport City Council.

