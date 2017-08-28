Davenport school board considers 5 year reduction plan

The financial future looks tight for the Davenport Community School District. Unless something changes, the district is anticipating the need to make cuts due to low state funding and declining enrollments.

A five-year reduction plan is on the agenda for the Davenport school board meeting Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The plan shows a variety of options, should it be necessary for the district to make cuts.

Among the items is a suggestion to increase class size at all levels, increase walk zones to the maximum allowed by the state, and review all administrative positions. The list also includes a proposal to increase the hours per day and reduce the number of school days to save on utilities and transportation costs.

The reduction plan will be discussed at the meeting at the Administration Center in Davenport starting at 6 p.m.