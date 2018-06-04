Davenport schools start and dismissal times could change for 2018-2019 school year

The Davenport school board is once again discussing a change in bell times for the 2018-2019 school year. In March, the district proposed altering start and dismissal times to accommodate a more efficient bus schedule. After hearing from concerned parents and staff, the district revised the original proposal to better accommodate families in the district.

Officials are calling the newest proposal a "good compromise." The plan will have some students starting 20 minutes earlier, and others starting 25 minutes later than before. Most elementary school students will start at 8 a.m., high school students at 8:35 a.m., and intermediate students at 9:10 a.m. According to the district, the new times will eliminate redundancies on current bus routes. No decision will be made at Monday's meeting, however the board hopes to make a decision by next week. The committee of the whole meeting takes place Monday, June 4 at 5:30 at the Achievement Service Center.

Parents and staff are encouraged to provide feedback by emailing the school district directly at feedback@davenportschools.org.

MORE: http://www.davenportschools.org/proposed-bell-time-model/