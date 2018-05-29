Davenport school board to vote on special education plan

Tuesday night the Davenport school board will vote on whether to approve the District Developed Special Education Delivery Plan or DDSDP. The document ensures the district provides a system for delivering instructional services to students who qualify for special needs services. According to the district, this is a required plan that must be in place and is not required as a result of the state accreditation report.

The plan is reviewed and voted on every five years. This year, a team comprised of teachers, parents and AEA members determined no additional changes need to be made to the current plan.

Right now, the plan is centered around modifying the educational environment for eligible individuals ages 3 through 5-years old. According to the current document, the district ensures specially designed instruction and related activities is a collaborative effort between special education teachers and general education teachers. The provision outlines the importance of providing services based on the severity of the educational needs of each students who qualifies.

This review comes a few months after a state audit found seven areas of the district's special education plan were out of compliance. The district was instructed to work with a state-selected adviser to address the issues.

After the current plan was reviewed, it was available for public comment on the district's website. There were no public comments regarding the plan so it will now go before the board for re-adoption. The school board will vote on Tuesday at 6 p.m.