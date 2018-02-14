Davenport school bus involved in minor accident Wednesday morning-UPDATED

UPDATE: According to the Davenport Police, a school bus and a tow truck were passing by each other and the extended side view mirrors on both vehicles struck, there was no damage to either and no injuries but bus company protocol required police to respond, and parents of the children to be notified.

A Non-reportable crash (MARS) report will be completed but has not been at the time of this update.

ORIGINAL: First responders were called to a minor accident involving a school bus Wednesday morning, February 14. The accident happened at 15th and Gaines Streets around 8:30 a.m.

A representative from Durham Bus Company tells us there were five kids on the bus along with driver and monitor. No one was hurt, and there was no damage to either vehicle.

Police and EMS were called as precaution to make sure all were okay.