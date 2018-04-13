Davenport school bus involved in multi-vehicle crash

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash including a school bus in Davenport. It happened at the intersection of 4th and Division Street and a Davenport Community School bus is involved.

There were 40 children on the school bus, but no one on the bus was hurt.They were on a field trip and heading back to Williams Intermediate School at the time.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. One driver was taken to the hospital.

Police say it happened shortly after 2 p.m. when the school bus stopped prior to crossing the railroad tracks, as required by law. While the bus was stopped, a vehicle struck the rear of the bus and a second vehicle struck the rear of the first vehicle a short time later.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area.

