Davenport school buses involved in two separate accidents

It was a dangerous day on the school bus with two accidents involving Davenport school buses on Monday.

Officers responded to an accident just before 3 p.m. at 11th and Gaines in Davenport. The bus had about 50 passengers at the time but no one was hurt. But police says the vehicles involved did have moderate damage.

Another Davenport School Bus slipped off the road near Walcott. It also happened Monday afternoon on a county road.

Officials say the bus went to make a turn into a student’s driveway and got stuck in a ditch. Nine students plus the driver were on the bus at the time. No one was hurt.

A tow truck was able to pull the bus out of the ditch and the bus was able to drive away from the scene.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol responded. Walcott fire was also on scene.