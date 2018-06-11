Davenport schools change bell times; learn of additional district costs

Students in the Davenport Community School District will start their days 25 minutes later during the 2018-2019 school year.

Elementary students will start at 8:00 a.m., high school at 8:35 a.m. and intermediate at 9:10 a.m.

It passed in a 5-2 vote. Board members Allison Beck and Daniel Gosa were the no votes.

Beck, a parent herself, had concerns with the intermediate start time.

“In my mind being out earlier is better than being in the dark later,” Beck said. “I just can’t in good faith look at a start time that’s this late, so I’m going to have to vote no.”

Board members Julie DeSalvo and Clyde Mayfield said they were not happy about the changes, but recognized the district needs to cut costs.

“I hope that it’s worth it savings in order to put these kids what I say in potential danger when we’re talking about darkness,” Mayfield said.

“I don’t think this plan is ideal, I have great concerns for what we’re doing to our intermediate students and I am strongly asking we look at the impacts of this plan,” DeSalvo said.

Changing bell times is part of the district’s Vision 2020. The plan hopes to cut $20 million from the district’s budget. Changing bell times was an estimated $300,000 annual savings for the district.

But Monday night, June 11, the board learned of an additional cost the district will annually endure.

The Special Education Audit in April reviled the district had been improperly paying some teacher from the special education fund when they should have been paid from the special and general education funds. This is because those teachers did not strictly teach special education. It adds an additional $700,000 burden to the annual budget.

“What this does is to remind the board and everybody Vision 2020 is serious,” Superintendent Art Tate said. “We have to be serious about it and we have to keep looking for reductions.”

