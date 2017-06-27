Davenport sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

On June 26, 2017, James Richard Robbins, age 53, of Davenport, Iowa, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for failing to comply with the sex offender registry requirements. Robbins will serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

On February 21, 2017, Robbins pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the sex offender registry. Robbins admitted he was required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act due to a prior third-degree sexual abuse conviction in 1998.

On or about October 2015, and continuing until September 21, 2016, Robbins moved from Illinois to Iowa and failed to register his address as required.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Iowa Human Services, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation - the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Muscatine Police Department, and United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.