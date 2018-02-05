Davenport snow emergency begins noon Monday

A snow emergency begins in Davenport Monday at noon and runs until noon Tuesday.

This means vehicles parked on posted snow routes during that time will be ticketed and towed.

The City of Davenport reminds drivers that because on-street parking in the downtown is restricted during the emergency, motorists may park for free in any one of the city’s three parking ramps.

Durant, Iowa is also implementing a snow emergency during the same time frame as Davenport.

KWQC morning meteorologist Kevin Phelps is calling for two to six inches of snow to fall across the Quad City Area area beginning around noon Monday, with moderate to heavy snow forecast for the mid-afternoon time frame.

“Road conditions are going to go downhill fast when the snowfall begins,” Phelps told KWQC viewers Monday morning.