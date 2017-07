The special election to fill the 3rd Ward vacancy is set for next Tuesday.

The seat was vacated by former 3rd Ward Alderman Bill Boom after he pled guilty to lying to a grand jury.

A primary election was held last month. Candidates Marion Meginnis and Carlton Wills received the most votes and will face off on Tuesday.

Only 3rd Ward residents can vote. The polls will open at 7 am and close at 8 pm.