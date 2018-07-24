Davenport store robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a dollar store at gunpoint Monday night. Officers were called to the Dollar Tree on East Locust just after 9 p.m. on June 23, 2018.

Police say the two male suspects entered the store, and one displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The description of the suspects is too vague to report.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport police at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".

