Davenport students moved inside to avoid smoke from controlled burn

Recess was cut short for some students at Adams Elementary Monday afternoon.

The district says the City of Davenport was doing a controlled burn at Duck Creek, 3200 Marquette, when the wind shifted.

Smoke from the burn blew over to Adams Elementary where students were on the playground for recess.

The district says some students on the playground have asthma and other breathing difficulties and started coughing. They say all students were brought inside and the next group did not go outside for recess.

Parents were notified about the situation.

