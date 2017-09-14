Davenport students sing the Star Spangled Banner

Davenport, Iowa-Sixth grade students from the Davenport Community School District’s Creative Arts Academy (CAA) commemorated the writing of our national anthem, The Star Spangled Banner, with a special event at the Davenport Police Department Thursday morning.

The students came to the police station to learn briefly about the history of our national anthem and then sang The Star Spangled Banner under the direction of CAA music instructor, Ron May.

History of the Star Spangled Banner:

During the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key was called upon to negotiate the release of a prisoner on a British naval ship. The prisoner was released, however in the interim, the British navy had begun attacking Baltimore, so the trio was waiting at sea to return to Georgetown.

On September 13, the British Navy abandoned their attack of Baltimore and attacked nearby Fort McHenry on September 13. As 190-pound shells shook the fort, a thunderstorm also pelted the shoreline and there were reports of explosions being felt as far away as Philadelphia.

For over 25 hours the fort, manned by approximately 1,000 American soldiers endured over 1,500 cannon shots. In the early morning hours of September 14th, Major George Armistead’s armed troops stopped the British landing party. Major Armistead ordered an oversized American flag raised over Fort McHenry, replacing the storm flag which had been raised during the battle.

Key, waiting at sea for dawn to break and the smoke to clear saw his country’s flag unfurled against the dawn sky and Fort McHenry standing strong. He immediately penned the lyrics to what was to become our country’s national anthem.

