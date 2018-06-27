Davenport superintendent to bring security funding request before special committee

On Wednesday, June 27, Davenport School Board members approved a request headed to the State Budget Review Committee on July 3. The request is for additional money to be used for school security.

Superintendent Dr. Art Tate has been lobbying to use reserve funds to pay for security positions since April. July 3 he will meet with State Budget Review Committee via a computer conference and present the district's case. Tate says this is the first time in 20 years the committee has done this for a single district.

“I was surprised that they’re going to do this at all,” Tate said at a school board meeting Monday, June 25.

The district request totals $1,129,034.00. That cost is estimated to cover two resource officers ($263,710 total), a district security specialist ($85,329) and 18 campus security supervisors ($779,995 total). The dollar amount includes salary, FICA, IPERS and insurance.

The district currently has $17 million in reserve funds. If the State Budget Review Committee grants this request, it would only fund the positions for the 2018-2019 school year.

Dr. Tate outlined six potential future funding sources. He said he would dedicate next school year to securing that money and evaluating the necessity of these positions.

“We’ve been very successful in getting grants and that would be one of my main jobs through the next year would be to find the money to sustain this,” Tate said Wednesday night.

But this comes as the Davenport School District faces $20 million in cuts through “Vision 2020.” That plan includes changing bell times to save on transportation costs, a change which has already been made, closing a school, which is set to be voted on in September, and early retirements for teachers, among other things.

Board Member Bruce Potts says he agrees the security upgrades are necessary, but he cautioned his colleagues this could mean more headaches in the future.

“As a board then we need to be prepared in a year from next year to deal with the possibility that we have to reduce here to continue [the security plan],” Potts said. “We may need to move the pieces of the puzzle around it we decide we need to continue the security. I just, we need to be aware of that.”

Clyde Mayfield, another board member, had his own concerns.

“I understand their main purpose there is security, but I think so much depends on the everyday life of our students,” Mayfield said.

He says the district needs to invest in people the students can confide in. Dr. Tate believes these individuals can fill that role.

“That is the main thrust of these people being in the school,” Tate said. “Yes there may be a threat from the outside but many have come as we know from inside from other students.”

“And when they choose school resources officers that’s one of the things they carefully look at that these people can relate to students because the whole point is this is a trusted adult we hope that a student will go to,” Tate continued.

But community members at the meeting disagreed. Andrew Arnold believes investing more money in teachers will solve more problems than increased security in the schools.

“By putting more armed guards in schools they found out that that raises the anxiety, it takes away funds from teachers that could be making closer connections,” Arnold said. “There are studies that state that schools do better when it’s a 1 to 20 to 25 ratio, one teacher per 20 to 25 students. "That way students get to know the teacher and the teacher gets to know the student a lot better.”

Another community member, Genevieve Rafferty, wants the district to investigating using volunteers.

"If they want to put people in the schools to treat the children so they feel like they're safe and have hope, put people like myself and a lot of other people I know who are retired [in the schools]," Rafferty said. "Let's call in retirees and of course we're getting happier and healthier and better all the time and we'd be glad to spend our time and energy."

Both Rafferty and Arnold interrupted the meeting to state their opinions on the topic to the school board. Both are residents of Davenport. Neither has a child in the district. To their frustration, the meeting did not allow for public comment.

Board Vice-President Linda Hayes informed those attending the meeting the next available time for public comment would be July 11.

“After this is approved, correct,” Andrew asked.

“Yes,” Hayes responded.

Later she addressed the audience to say the meeting was out of order.

“[The meeting] was for discussion with board members,” Hayes said.

“It’s for board discussion only,” she clarified to audience members.

In a confusing last few minutes, attendees continued to shout over discussions leading Hayes to call for a vote to approve the request for additional funds before her own request to clarify a section about unarmed campus security supervisors could be read by Dr. Tate.

The measure passed.

Tate says, the additional positions will add school resources officer support to every school in the district, though it might only be on a part-time level. He says this plan would also put a full-time security supervisor in every school. That role includes observing students and parents at arrival, during the school day and departure, relating to students to gain their confidence and constantly being on the lookout for breaches in building structural security, among other things.

The superintendent says the district began accelerating security projects in late 2012 after the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary. Since then, he says teachers have been given the capability for teachers to lock down their rooms, more than 1,000 cameras have been installed and entrances secured, among other things.

This latest push for more security personnel also comes the same week a summary judgment from the state ruled Tate violated board rules of ethical behavior when he spent district reserve funds to equalize per-pupil funding. Tate is asking to take money out of the same funds to pay for these security positions.

Tate has decided to settle the complaint with the state attorney general’s office.

