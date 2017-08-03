Davenport surveillance video shows attempted break-ins

A homeowner who lives off of W. Locust Street got a surprise when looking at his home surveillance video this morning. When reviewing footage from the night before, he saw a person come up to his car and try to open the driver's door.

The homeowner, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he was checking the video because a nearby relative had their vehicle broken into the night before. The video also shows the person trying the doors of two cars parked in the street.

The quality of this surveillance video isn't quite good enough to identify the person, but it is a reminder to keep valuables out of sight and keep doors locked.