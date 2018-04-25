Davenport tables Rockingham moratorium for 7 days

The City of Davenport needs to decide if it wants to keep a freeze on certain changes in the Rockingham corridor.

In November 2017 a moratorium was put in place to keep substantial changes from being made to buildings which need a business license to operate. This was to give the city time to explore possible changes to zoning codes.

But that time runs out on May 8. And the city is not close to a solution.

The city was exploring consultants to work with who could provide a study on the potential uses and changes to zoning code. Community and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger said hiring a consultant cost more than anticipated and pushed the city’s timeline back.

“We quickly decided that staff could try to jumpstart [the study] but after one meeting, as several folks have mentioned, it’s going to take time to go through that analysis,” Berger said.

This is why the city is considering extending the moratorium by 90 more days. But business owners in the area say they have put up with the delay long enough.

“These properties we've purchased we're not really allowed to do anything with, and we purchased these properties with the idea to bring business to the west end of Davenport, to give it a commercial identity in some form and fashion,” said Rockingham property owner Derek Carter.

Owner of Bolt Motors, John Martin says he tried to expand his car dealership. But he had to hit the brakes and is now waiting for the property to become a profitable instead of a financial strain.

“What we have here is a piece of property that I paid cash for, that I honestly couldn't afford to do, but I thought it was a great piece of property and an opportunity to grow,” Martin said. “And this property is sitting empty.”

“I need to begin business,” he continued. “I need to work. This 90-day moratorium would be the city crushing me at this point.”

After hearing public comment from a handful of people, city council members tabled the moratorium for seven days. They will revisit the issue at the May 2 committee of the whole. If they choose to vote on the issue, they can do so by suspending the rules.

Rockingham Road underwent a major road construction project. The city deemed it an area of interest for urban revitalization. Changing zoning codes could allow more strict rules when it comes to building codes and upkeep in a particular area which is why a freeze on changing uses was put in place on new businesses.

A petition signed by around 90 people was submitted to the council in favor of keeping the moratorium in place.

