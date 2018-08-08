Davenport tables changes to Civil Rights Commission

Despite pleas from the public to vote down the issue completely, Davenport city council members tabled an ordinance that would change its civil rights commission.

“I don't want to put it away because a conversation's begun and I think it's a very important conversation,” said Ald. Rich Clewell.

He and seven other council members voted to table the ordinance for two cycles. It will come back to Committee of the Whole on Sept. 12.

“I agree it's not easy,” Ald. Clewell said. “Democracy is not easy. These are hard conversations but if we put this away we're saying, ‘no it’s too big to handle.’”

Aldermen Ray Ambrose and Mike Matson voted against tabling the discussion. They felt it should be voted down entirely.

“We should end this,” Ald. Matosn said. “We should put it behind us. This is not OK for us. This is not OK for Davenport.”

More than a dozen people addressed city council Wednesday night, Aug. 8. The head of LULAC, a former Civil Rights Commission Director and two current commissioners were among them.

The city said one reason for changing the commission was improving accountability. The proposed ordinance adds a governing board made up of council members to a newly formed agency. Brenda Drew-Peeples says that is unnecessary.

“The mayor appoints and the council confirms,” said Drew-Peeples who was director of the commission for 15 years. “That's checks and balances because you are the people who put the commission in place.”

The council was criticized for not consulting with the commission about the changes the city proposed. And the commission voted to retain an attorney to take legal action against the city if the ordinance passes.

“The people are going to be paying for this,” said Civil Rights Commissioner Susan Greenwalt.

“Like I said, if this does go to court, you guys the city’s going to be paying to defend it,” Greenwalt continued.

The ordinance being considered would rename the commission the Davenport Human and Civil Rights Agency. In addition to the governing board, there would be a seven-person citizen hearing board which would hear and adjudicate cases. But many questioned why the changes are necessary.

“I’m looking at the city [members] here and seeing how much privilege you folks have,” said Dirk Hillard through an interpreter. “You're white, able-bodied and have many other privileges and I don't think that you are in a position to make a decision about what civil rights means and what the folks of the Quad Cities who need their rights protected deserve to have.”

Hillard is the president of the Quad Cities Deaf Club.

Several council members admitted the situation was handled poorly and said they would not vote for the ordinance as it is currently written.

“This ordinance is terrible,” said Ald. Rick Dunn. “We all know that.”

“This was poorly handled, clearly,” said Ald. Rita Rawson. “What was actually proposed and I’m sure I can safely say this, I don’t think anyone up here is going to vote for.”

Before moving on from the topic, Mayor Frank Klipsch called for an immediate discussion between the city and the Civil Rights Commission.

